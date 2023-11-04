Global markets: US stocks jump as treasury yields dip after jobs market softens
The US stock market indices ended higher on Friday as bond yields fell sharply after data showed signs of slowing US jobs growth and an uptick in unemployment.
World markets today: Global markets rose on Friday amid a drop in US dollar and treasury yields after the release of US job growth data that underscored views that the US Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates.
