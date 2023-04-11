Global markets: US stocks mixed, investors await inflation data1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:08 AM IST
- The S&P 500 rises 0.09% at 4,108.66 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.31% at 33,583.72. The Nasdaq Composite falls 0.05% at 12,081.86
US stocks reversed losses and closed mixed on Monday as investors are awaiting the US inflation data to be released on Wednesday to gauge the near-term trajectory for interest rates.
