Global markets: Wall Street pessimists' forecasts for equities missed badly

Ned Davis Research compared the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how big profits are relative to share prices -- to inflation-adjusted 10-year Treasury yields, and found that the lower premium that stocks offer over bonds, the worse they perform. Since 1984, when the spread was below its 12-month average, the S&P 500 tended to rise 7.3% a year. That’s 4 percentage points behind the return when the spread was above the mean. At the end of October, the gap sat near its average.

