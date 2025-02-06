Stock Market Today: Global pioneer in small-cap funding, SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. books profit in the financial stock IIFL Finance Ltd. . Details here

The IIFL Finance Ltd share that opened at ₹363 on the BSE on Thursday, slightly lower than ₹362, the previous days closing price , however traded volatile thereafter. The IIFL Finance share price though surged to intraday highs of ₹365.50, also dipped to intraday lows of ₹358 thereafter.

SMALLCAP World fund offloads some stake in IIFL Finance SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc as per its disclosure to the exchanges as per the norms set by Securities and Exchange board of India, indicated that it has offloaded 5,488,172 Equity share In IIFL Finance Ltd. The offloaded shares by SMALLCAP World Fund represented 2.0542% stake in IIFL Finance Ltd.

The SMALLCAP World Fund had been holding 27,570,405 Equity shares of IIFL Finance Ltd prior to the offloading of shares. This translated into 7.2564% stake being held by SMALLCAP World Fund in IIFL Finance Ltd.

The SMALLCAP World Fund has sold the IIFL Securities shares on 4 Fenruary'2025 as per the intimation to the exchanges. The SMALLCAP World Fund sold these shares in the open market.

SMALLCAP World Fund post offloading some shares however still holds 22,082,233 equity shares in IIFL Finance Ltd. SMALLCAP World Fund stake in IIFL Finance thereby still stands at 5.2022%.

IIFL Finance share had seen sharp correction of more than 32% since September highs as the markets have seen sharp downturn

IIFL Securities Q3 Results dates Meanwhile the investors will be watchful on Q3 FY25 financial results to be declared by IIFL Finance soon. The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024