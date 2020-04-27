Positive global sentiment and Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity push for mutual funds drove aided in extension of rally in Indian markets on Monday. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,743.08, up 415.86 points or 1.33% while the 50-share index was at 9,282.30, up 127.90 points or 1.40%.

Following the Franklin Templeton closure of six debt schemes, the RBI launched a special liquidity facility for mutual funds to ease redemption pressure due to covid-19 lockdown. The central bank also stressed that it is vigilant and will take whatever steps are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of covid-19 and preserve the financial stability. The move is seen more as more of a confidence-boosting measure and calm nerves among investors.

Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head, Financial Sector Rating said, “RBI announcement of special liquidity facility for mutual funds is likely to reduce the volatility in bond yields arising out of increased sale of debt investments by the fund houses to meet any spike in redemptions by unitholders. With excess liquidity of around ₹4.85 trillion as on 24 April, 2020, banks however continue to remain largely risk averse. We expect the liquidity of the higher rated papers to improve on the back of this facility. Accordingly, active participation from the banks will be key to the success of this scheme."

The 10-year bond-yield closed at 6.15, down 2 basis points. The Indian rupee closed at 76.24 , up 0.28% from previous close.

Meanwhile, Asian equities were firm with shares in Japan, Hong Kong and Korea gaining around 2% on hopes of more monetary policy easing by global central banks as Bank of Japan stepped up its stimulus to contain virus shock. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve meeting on 28 and 29 April.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said "The markets rose today despite profit taking in late afternoon trade led primarily by high quality financials, consumer and staples. We witnessed select buying in metal stocks too. The key highlight of today’s trade was the spirited buying witnessed in select small and midcap stocks across sectors as HNI sought value in them".

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated