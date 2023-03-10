Global shares hit by jittery banks ahead of US payrolls3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Crude oil was heading for its biggest weekly loss in five weeks on worries about the prospect of steep interest rate rises in US slowing growth and hitting fuel demand.
Global stocks languished at two-month lows on Friday ahead of Wall Street's opening bell as Silicon Valley Bank shares came under fresh pressure, and investors waited to see how U.S. nonfarm payrolls could shape Federal Reserve thinking on rates.
