Global stock funds see biggest inflows in 10 weeks as buyers return after correction
- Global stocks look set to snap seven weeks of declines that made valuations attractive and enticed investors back into a market
Investors added about $20 billion to global stocks in the week to May 25, led by inflows into the US, according to a Bank of America Corp.’s note citing EPFR Global data - the biggest inflow in 10 weeks., Bloomberg reported. Bond fund outflows reached $5.8 billion.
Equities have staged a recovery this week. Global stocks look set to snap seven weeks of declines that made valuations attractive and enticed investors back into a market still shadowed by worries about inflation and higher interest rates, China’s downbeat economic outlook and the war in Ukraine
The dollar hit one-month lows after the Federal Reserve's minutes suggested it could put the brakes on rapid rate hikes later this year. Optimistic U.S. earnings outlooks overnight from department store operator Macy's Inc and discount chains Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree boosted stocks.
The Fed's minutes of its May meeting released on Wednesday confirmed two more 50-basis-point hikes each in June and July, but policymakers also suggested the potential for a pause later in the year.
Market data indicate that the weakness in the US market is showing a kind of pause, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"The Fed minutes suggest pausing by year end after front- loading rate hikes. Also, there are indications of the US economy slowing down which will enable the Fed to be less hawkish than the market discounted," he added.
FPI selling, the main trigger for the market weakness in India, he added, is showing signs of exhaustion.
Still, strategists remain divided on whether the selloff has found a bottom, with the likes of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America saying that there may be more losses to come, while BlackRock cut developed market stocks to neutral this week.
Moody’s has lowered 2022 growth projections for G20 economies to 3.1% in 2022, down from 5.9% growth in 2021. This forecast is half a percentage point lower than the 3.6% growth estimated in our March outlook.
“Slowing economic activity in China amid strict enforcement of the country's zero COVID policy is lasting longer than we had anticipated in March. Since incoming data is broadly in line with our March expectations, we have adjusted downward our growth forecasts for a handful of G-20 economies, including the US , Europe, China, Japan and India," Moody's said.
India will announce Q4 GDP numbers next week. “We expect GDP growth at a softer pace of 4.1%Y in 1Q22 from 5.4%Y in 4Q21, driven by softer trends in capex and private consumption due to the impact from the Omicron wave in the earlier part of the quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
