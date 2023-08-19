Global stock managers on guard as China pain set to spread

Global stock managers on guard as China pain set to spread4 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:15 AM IST
Global stock managers prepare for pain as China's slowdown threatens companies worldwide. Stocks in Europe, the US, and other parts of Asia are at risk due to their reliance on Chinese demand. Investors are seeking to de-risk their portfolios as China's growth forecast is slashed.
Global stock managers are bracing for pain as China’s dramatic slowdown undermines the prospects for companies elsewhere that rely on the world’s second-largest economy.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message