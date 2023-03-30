Global stock markets advance as anxiety about banking crisis fade2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:12 AM IST
In US markets, the S&P 500 rises 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 1% and the Nasdaq Composite jumps 1.8%
Global stock markets advanced on Wednesday as anxiety about the global banking crisis fade following the rescue of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank.
