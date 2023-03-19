Global stock markets eye volatile week with Credit Suisse, Fed as catalysts2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Currencies will give an early indication of investor sentiment, with trading in the Asia-Pacific region set to get under way at about 5 am Sydney time
Global markets are bracing for what looks set to be another tumultuous week with a focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy response to the US bank turmoil and the fate of Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland as rescue talks continued over the weekend.
