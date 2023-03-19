Global stock markets eye volatile week with Credit Suisse, Fed as catalysts

Currencies will give an early indication of investor sentiment, with trading in the Asia-Pacific region set to get under way at about 5 a.m. Sydney time. Traders will watch how the Swiss franc reacts to the flurry of weekend activity that saw rival UBS Group AG considering an acquisition of Credit Suisse while the government weighed taking a stake in the bank. The Swiss currency has lost some of its haven appeal with the country’s banking sector being at the center of the financial turmoil. The Japanese yen, which led gains among Group of 10 currencies last week, will give a sense of the flight to safety.