Global stock markets fall on interest rate fears, yields soar2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Investors across the global markets fear that keeping rates high for too long could drag economies into recession
Global stock markets fell on Tuesday as investors’ fears increased that interest rates will rise again and stay elevated for a prolonged period to tame inflation.
