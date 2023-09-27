Global stock markets fall on interest rate fears, yields soar

Global stock markets fell on Tuesday as investors’ fears increased that interest rates will rise again and stay elevated for a prolonged period to tame inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors across the global markets fear that keeping rates high for too long could drag economies into recession.

Bond yields soared to multi-year highs in the wake of central banks signal that rates may rise again this year.

US stocks US stocks plunged on Tuesday as treasury yields climbed to 16-year highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.

The S&P 500 lost 63.77 points, or 1.47%, at 4,273.67 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 206.02 points, or 1.55%, at 13,065.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 388.75 points, or 1.14%, at 33,618.13.

The yield on the 10-year treasury edged up to 4.55% from 4.54% late Monday.

A report on Tuesday showed that US consumer confidence was weaker than expected.

Shares of Apple fell 2.3% and Microsoft lost 1.7%.

Amazon tumbled 4% after the Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against it.

Cintas dropped 5.3%.

Currencies The US dollar rose to 149.08 Japanese yen from 148.84. It fell to $1.0566 from $1.0588 against the euro.

Among the global markets, Asian stocks fell and European bourses were also down.

Europe European shares dipped for a fourth day on Tuesday. The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 0.6%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 ended flat at 7,625.72. Germany’s DAX edged down 1% at 15,255.87. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.7% at 7,074.

Technology stocks plunged 2%, while real estate stocks lost 1.9%.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, edged up at 2.796%, having briefly hit a 12-year high of 2.813% in early trade.

Shars of Europe’s luxury giants LVMH and Richemont fell 1.4% and 3.0%.

Asia Asian stock markets declined on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged down 1.5% at 17,466.90. China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% at 3,102.27.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.1% at 32,315.05.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.5% lower at 7038.2 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% lower at 11,342.87.

Energy prices The US crude oil Benchmark for November delivery rose 71 cents to $90.39 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 67 cents to $93.96 a barrel.

Bullion Gold for December delivery fell $16.80 to $1,919.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $23.20 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.65 a pound.

