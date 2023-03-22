Global stock markets rally on signs of stabilizing banking sector2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:23 AM IST
In US markets, S&P 500 gains 1.29%, Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 0.97%, Nasdaq Composite surges 1.55%
Global stock markets rallied on Tuesday, with a surge in bank shares as fears of banking crisis eased. Investors’ sentiments were boosted by the raft of measures taken by regulators to stabilize the banking sector.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×