Global stock markets - US shares slip, treasury yields and gold rise2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:15 AM IST
The S&P 500 falls 0.16% at 3,971.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average loses 0.12% at 32,394.25. The Nasdaq Composite drops 0.45% at 11,716.08
US shares slipped on Tuesday while treasury yields and gold rose as investors anticipate higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the path ahead.
