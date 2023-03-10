Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Global stocks fall on worries of interest rate hikes

Global stocks fall on worries of interest rate hikes

1 min read . 03:15 AM IST Rajendra Saxena
In the early trading session, the US equities rose after Labour Department data showed an increase in the jobless claims last week.

S&P 500 falls 1.14%, Dow Jones Industrial Average loses 0.93%, Nasdaq Composite drops 1.37%

The shares worldwide fell on Thursday on worries of aggressive interest rates hike by the central banks.

US stocks

US stocks on Thursday were dragged down by banks as investors remain cautious about interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and awaited monthly jobs data on Friday. The S&P banks dipped more than 6%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.14% to 3,946.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.93% to 32,493.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.37% to 11,417.07.

European stocks

European stocks fell on Thursday with realty stocks plunging the most.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.22% after paring its losses.

The real estate sector index tumbled 3.2%, with Germany's LEG Immobilien stock plunging 11.4%.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% at 7,315.88. Germany’s DAX ended flat. 

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.6% at 7,879.98.

Investors are bracing for European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision on key policy rates next week.

Asian stocks

Asian shares mostly edged down on Thursday. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6%. 

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares, outside Japan, fell 0.85%.

Bullion

Spot gold gained 1.0% to $1,831.50 an ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell on worries of softening demand.

Brent dropped 1.29% to end at $81.59 per barrel.

US crude fell 1.23% at $75.72 per barrel. 

