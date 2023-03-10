Global stocks fall on worries of interest rate hikes

US crude fell 1.23% at $75.72 per barrel.

Brent dropped 1.29% to end at $81.59 per barrel.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares, outside Japan, fell 0.85%.

Asian shares mostly edged down on Thursday.

Investors are bracing for European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision on key policy rates next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.22% after paring its losses.

European stocks fell on Thursday with realty stocks plunging the most.

The S&P 500 fell 1.14% to 3,946.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.93% to 32,493.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.37% to 11,417.07.

In the early trading session, the US equities rose after Labour Department data showed an increase in the jobless claims last week.

US stocks on Thursday were dragged down by banks as investors remain cautious about interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and awaited monthly jobs data on Friday. The S&P banks dipped more than 6%.

The shares worldwide fell on Thursday on worries of aggressive interest rates hike by the central banks.

