Global stocks mixed as inflation fears arise after oil prices rally2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:20 AM IST
- In the US markets, the S&P 500 climbs 0.37%, the Nasdaq slips 0.27%, the Dow Jones surges 0.98%
Global stock markets were mixed on Monday as inflation fears have arisen after the news of oil output cuts prompted rally in crude oil prices.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×