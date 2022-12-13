Global stocks mixed, dollar inches lower before CPI data3 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Ahead of the US inflation data release, stocks showed a mixed reaction, and the dollar was trading lower on Tuesday
Ahead of the US inflation data release, stocks showed a mixed reaction, and the dollar was trading lower on Tuesday
Stocks were mixed while the dollar edged down on Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of US inflation data that may shape the outlook for interest-rate hikes into next year.