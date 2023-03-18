Global Surfaces IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
- Global Surfaces IPO GMP today is ₹18, which is ₹8 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹10 per share
Global Surfaces IPO: After closure of subscription for Global Surfaces IPO (initial public offering), all eyes are now set on Global Surfaces IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 20th March 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. Those who have applied for the IPO would be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at its official registrar's website. Meanwhile, ahead of Global Surfaces IPO allotment date, grey market has shown some signs of recovery after continuous slide on Global Surfaces share price. According to market observers, shares of Global Surfaces are available in grey market today at a premium of ₹18 per share.
