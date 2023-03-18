Global Surfaces IPO: After closure of subscription for Global Surfaces IPO (initial public offering), all eyes are now set on Global Surfaces IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 20th March 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. Those who have applied for the IPO would be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at its official registrar's website. Meanwhile, ahead of Global Surfaces IPO allotment date, grey market has shown some signs of recovery after continuous slide on Global Surfaces share price. According to market observers, shares of Global Surfaces are available in grey market today at a premium of ₹18 per share.

Market observers said that Global Surfaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹18, which is ₹8 higher from its Friday grey market price of ₹10. They said that Global Surfaces IPO GMP has improved after some recovery in the secondary market on weekend session. They said that in last one week, Global Surfaces IPO GMP has slipped from around ₹60 to ₹10 as stock market sentiments had went highly negative after the bank crisis in US. However, Indian secondary market is trying to come out of the bear phase for last few sessions and that is getting reflected in grey market sentiments, said observers.

Global Surfaces IPO allotment: How to check status

After announcement of share allocation, a bidder will be able to check one's application status online on BSE website — bseindia.com or on its official registrar's website — bigshareonline.com. However, for convenience to the bidders, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Bigshare link — bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html and check Global Surfaces IPO allotment status online.

Global Surfaces IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Global Surfaces IPO;

3] Enter Global Surfaces IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Global Surfaces IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Global Surfaces IPO allotment status Bigshare

1] Select Global Surfaces IPO;

2] Click at either of Application No./CAF No./Beneficiary ID or PAN Number;

3] Click at 'Search' option below.

Your Global Surfaces IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

