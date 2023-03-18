Global Surfaces IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Global Surfaces IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Global Surfaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹18, which is ₹8 higher from its Friday grey market price of ₹10. They said that Global Surfaces IPO GMP has improved after some recovery in the secondary market on weekend session. They said that in last one week, Global Surfaces IPO GMP has slipped from around ₹60 to ₹10 as stock market sentiments had went highly negative after the bank crisis in US. However, Indian secondary market is trying to come out of the bear phase for last few sessions and that is getting reflected in grey market sentiments, said observers.