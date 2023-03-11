Global Surfaces IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details in 10 points1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:02 PM IST
- Global Surfaces IPO GMP today is ₹45, say market observers
Global Surfaces IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Global Surfaces Ltd is going to open on 13th March 2023 i.e. on Monday next week and it will remain open for bidding till 15th March 2023. The company is offering its shares at price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹154.98 crore from this offer. Grey market is also dropping hints in regard to Global Surfaces IPO. According to market observers, shares of Global Surfaces are available at a premium of ₹45 in grey market today.
