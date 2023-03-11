Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Global Surfaces IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details in 10 points
Global Surfaces IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Global Surfaces Ltd is going to open on 13th March 2023 i.e. on Monday next week and it will remain open for bidding till 15th March 2023. The company is offering its shares at price band of 133 to 140 per equity share and it aims to raise 154.98 crore from this offer. Grey market is also dropping hints in regard to Global Surfaces IPO. According to market observers, shares of Global Surfaces are available at a premium of 45 in grey market today.

Here we list out Global Surfaces IPO details in 10 points:

1] Global Surfaces IPO GMP: According to market observers, Global Surfaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 45 per equity share.

2] Global Surfaces IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the IPO at 133 to 140 per share.

3] Global Surfaces IPO date: Subscription of the public issue will open on 13th March 2023 and it will remain open till 15th March 2023.

4] Global Surfaces IPO size: The company aims to raise 154.98 crore from its public offer.

5] Global Surfaces IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 20th March 2023.

6] Global Surfaces IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue comprises 100 company shares.

7] Global Surfaces IPO application limit: A retail bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots.

8] Global Surfaces IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and the tentative date for IPO listing is 23rd March 2023.

9] Global Surfaces IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

10] Promoter's shareholding: Mayank Shah is the promoter of the company and he holds 99.35 per cent stake in the company in pre-IPO phase.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
