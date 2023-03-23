Global Surfaces shares list at 17% premium. Buy, sell or hold?1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Global Surfaces shares made its debut on BSE at ₹163 apiece whereas on NSE it opened at ₹164 per equity share
Global Surfaces IPO listed at Indian bourses today at a strong premium in special opening session today. Global surfaces share price today opened at BSE at ₹163 per share whereas on NSE, it opened at ₹164 per share, delivering to the tune of near 17 per cent premium to the lucky allottees who got Global surfaces shares through allotment process. According to stock market experts, market is highly volatile and hence one should book profit in the stock and re-enter once the stock becomes available at its price band of ₹133 to ₹140 apiece once again.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started