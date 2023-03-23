Global Surfaces shares list at 17% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

Echoing with Anuj Gupta's views, Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo said, "Global Surfaces Limited is engaged in processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz with a wide product portfolio and multiple designs. Shares debut at a 17 per cent premium over the issue price. The current market is volatile, we will not recommend a fresh buy as recently there has been a decline in its margin and, secondly, the company is in a very competitive segment and most of its revenues are derived from exports only. So, allottees who applied for the public offering for listing premium are advised to maintain their stop loss below the issue price."

