Global Surfaces shares list at premium over IPO issue price1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Global Surfaces IPO got subscribed over 12 times by the final day of the offer
Shares of Global Surfaces Ltd made their positive market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹164 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 17% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹140 per share. On the BSE, Global Surfaces shares started trading at ₹163 a piece.
