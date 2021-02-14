OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Global trends will guide domestic markets this week: Analysts
A file photo of the BSE. (ANI)
A file photo of the BSE. (ANI)

Global trends will guide domestic markets this week: Analysts

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 11:14 AM IST PTI

  • The movement in the rupee and FII investment would also influence the investor sentiment, analysts said
  • During the last week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent

New Delhi: Stock markets are expected to be driven by global trends this week which may also see consolidation as the earnings season is largely over, analysts said.

The movement in the rupee and FII investment would also influence the investor sentiment, they suggested.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The recent consolidation in the index is in-line with expectations but there's no sign of exhaustion yet. With earnings season largely behind us, global cues will dictate the market trend ahead," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Markets seems to have factored in all the crucial events and the coming week may witness consolidation or short-term healthy dips in prices," Nirali Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services also believes that the market can undergo some consolidation after the sharp gains made post the reformist Union Budget.

"The broad undercurrent of the market may remain constructive especially on the small and midcaps. But the sentiment of the global market will play an important role in deciding the short-term trend which is getting mixed due to weakening European market."

During the last week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout