Global uncertainty will likely delay a complete return to normalcy, says Mirae Asset CIO
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 13 Apr 2025, 11:13 AM IST
- In an interview with Mint, Neelesh Surana also said India’s modest export exposure to the US and its consumption-led economy provided some comfort.
Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), said the domestic economy is improving, particularly from the rural revival and supportive fiscal and monetary measures. However, global uncertainty will likely delay a complete return to normalcy, he added.
