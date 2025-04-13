How should investors navigate the broader market right now, especially when it’s a mix of solid bets and frothy plays?

The recent correction has trimmed frothy valuations, but navigating the market still requires discipline. Our stock selection approach has three pillars: business quality, management, and reasonable valuations. It important to avoid fads and focus on steady, compounding returns. It is about sticking to businesses that can withstand current global headwinds and still deliver best-in-class earnings growth within their sectors.