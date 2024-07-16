Global Vectra Helicorp: Vijay Kedia raises stake in this multibagger stock by 1.9%, now holds 4.9%

Renowned investor Vijay Kedia increased his stake in Global Vectra Helicorp to 4.9% in the June quarter. He holds stake through Kedia Securities and personally, reflecting a 1.94% increase from the March quarter. Kedia's investments are closely followed by retail investors for market insights.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL) stands as India's premier private helicopter company, boasting a robust fleet of over 25 helicopters.
Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL) stands as India's premier private helicopter company, boasting a robust fleet of over 25 helicopters.

Renowned investor Vijay Kedia increased his stake in Global Vectra Helicorp during the June quarter, raising his overall ownership in the company to 4.9%. According to Trendlyne's shareholding data, Vijay Kedia, through his brokerage firm Kedia Securities held a 1.86% stake by the end of the June quarter, marking a 0.4% increase compared to the March quarter.

In addition to his holdings through Kedia Securities, Vijay Kedia also holds shares of Global Vectra Helicorp in his personal portfolio. His stake in the company rose to 3% in Q1 FY25 from 1.46% in Q4 FY24. Collectively, Vijay Kedia now holds a 4.9% stake in Global Vectra Helicorp as of the end of the June quarter, reflecting a 1.94% increase compared to the March quarter.

Also Read | Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock jumps 200% in one year. More steam left?

Retail investors closely monitor Kedia's investment decisions, often viewing them as indicators of potential opportunities in the market. Trendlyne data showed that Vijay Kedia had investments in 16 stocks, with a total net worth exceeding 1,914 crore.

Tejas Networks was Kedia's top holding in terms of value, worth over 457 crore, followed by Atul Auto, Elecon Engineering Company, and Neuland Laboratories, valued at 428 crore, 199 crore, and 118 crore, respectively, as per Trendlyne.

Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL) stands as India's premier private helicopter company, boasting a robust fleet of over 25 helicopters. With a history spanning over two decades, GVHL has established itself as a leader in providing professional, safe, and accident-free helicopter services.

Also Read | Century Textiles stock soars 8% after unit secures prime land parcel in Gurugram

The company's operations are diverse, encompassing crucial support for India's offshore oil and gas industry, VIP flying for state governments, election flying, heli pilgrimage services, and various other rotary-wing operations.

Since its inception in 1998, GVHL has played a pivotal role in aviation services for the oil and gas sector, introducing advanced helicopters like the AW139, which remains the largest fleet of its kind in India.

The company also leads in religious tourism aviation, operating helicopters that cater to significant pilgrimage sites across Northern India. Additionally, GVHL plays a critical role in providing seamless air transportation services to various state governments across India, facilitating travel for heads of state and senior officials to locations lacking regular air connectivity.

Also Read | Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends Patel Engineering as its pick for the month

Moreover, GVHL is recognised for pioneering low-altitude heliborne geophysical survey operations in India, utilising advanced technologies such as electromagnetic sensors, magnetometers, and gamma-ray spectrometers to provide comprehensive survey solutions, its website showed. 

The company's shares over the last one year delivered a return of 143%, and they gained 361% over the last 2 years.

 

Disclaimer:  We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

