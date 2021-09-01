Globalise launches six curated portfolios for global investing

Global investing platform, Globalise, has introduced six new curated portfolios for retail investors to take exposure to different overseas investment themes.

The curated portfolio service called Globes are ready-made portfolios that customers invest in based on their financial goals or preferred thematic exposure, while letting experts handle the research, construction and monitoring of the portfolio.

The investing platform partners with wealth management firms to create, maintain and manage portfolios.

Over the past one and a half, there has been more attention on international investing as people have seen the US markets withstand the covid-19 impact with more stability.

As an evolved step to do-it-yourself global investing, these ready-made portfolios enable investors to build a diversified exposure in securities across sectors, geographies and asset classes.

“With these offerings, individuals will have an easier time making investments in a broader set of themes and geographies. The new set of portfolios enable investors to build exposure to global markets with the Europe Focus and Emerging Markets Globes, in addition to the Multi-cap Wealth Generator, which offers broad exposure to the US markets," Viraj Nanda, chief executive officer of Globalise.

The new curated portfolios include Multi-cap Wealth Generator, which provides 70% exposure to predominantly large-cap US equities, with the remaining allocated towards US mid-cap and US small-cap equities and Europe Focus that provides equity exposure to the region through a selection of broad-based Europe focused funds.

Other curated portfolios are Emerging Markets, Clean Energy, Diversified Commodity and Multi-Factor DVV, which blends dividend-yielding, low volatility, quality and value style exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into a single portfolio.

The benefits of investing via curated portfolios offered by global investing platforms is that they offer access to a bigger number of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.