Globe Civil Projects IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, price, size, review, other details in 10 points

Globe Civil Projects IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market. The public issue will open on 24 June 2025 and remain open until 26 June 2025. The company has declared the Globe Civil Projects IPO price band at ₹67 to ₹71 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and it aims to raise ₹119 crore from this public issue via the issuance of fresh shares. According to market observers, company shares are available in the grey market. They said that one share of Globe Civil Projects Limited is available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today.

Top 10 Globe Civil Projects IPO details 1] Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today.

2] Globe Civil Projects IPO price: The company has declared the price band for the book-build issue at ₹67 to ₹71 per equity share.

3] Globe Civil Projects IPO date: The public issue will open on 24 June 2025 and remain open until 26 June 2025.

4] Globe Civil Projects IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹119 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Globe Civil Projects IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 211 company shares.

6] Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date: The most likely date to finalise the share allocation is 27 June 2025.

7] Globe Civil Projects IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Globe Civil Projects IPO lead manager: Mefcom Capital Market has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Globe Civil Projects IPO listing date: The most likely date for listing shares is 1 July 2025.

10] Globe Civil Projects IPO review: The market capitalisation of Mayasheel Ventures IPO is ₹424 crore. As of 31 March 2025, the company's price-to-book ratio was ₹3.92. The company's PAT margin stood at 4.59, and the debt-equity ratio was 1.60. The company's ROE is 21.95%, and ROCE is a little above 23%.