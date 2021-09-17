Globus Spirits, UBL to Radico Khaitan, why liquor stocks are surging?

Speaking on the major reasons for skyrocketing liquor stocks; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Liquor stocks are rising due to the recent tax sops announced by some state governments including Uttar Pradesh — largest consumer of liquor in India. Apart from this, various liquor companies are reporting rise in their premium brands due to the recent Covid-19 restrictions that is expected to result in strong second quarter numbers of these companies. The market is giving some event discount to these liquor stocks as some new premium brands may hit the liquor market in fast approaching festival season." He said that grain prices have remained more of less same so in upcoming season, liquor companies are expected to get benefit of thi8s in their grain-based products, especially beer.