Glottis stock surges 20% on strong volumes, logs biggest one-day jump in more than a month

Glottis shares surged 20% in Wednesday’s trade, May 20, hitting a six-month high of ₹72.30 apiece. The rally also marked the stock’s biggest single-day gain since ealry April.

Although there were no major fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in Glottis’s share price, trading volumes witnessed a significant spike, with nearly 66 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE as of 3:00 PM. This was nearly 35 times higher than the stock’s average weekly trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

The rally also came ahead of the company’s March quarter results, which are scheduled to be announced on Monday, May 25.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 25, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company also informed that the trading window for all designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed until 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.

For the quarter ended December 2025, the company reported a sharp decline in both revenue and profit. Net profit fell sharply to ₹2.70 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹13.47 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹144 crore, lower than the ₹198 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Glottis specialises in logistics solutions, offering a range of transportation services across ocean, air, and road logistics. It provides end-to-end logistics solutions with multimodal capabilities across various industries, enhancing the efficiency of goods movement across different regions.

Glottis share price trend The company made its stock market debut on October 7, 2025, listing at a steep 35% discount at ₹84 apiece against its IPO price of ₹129. The weakness persisted in the following months, dragging the stock below the ₹40 mark by the end of March.

However, after a prolonged decline, sentiment around the stock improved in April, when it surged 55% and snapped its five-month losing streak. The momentum extended into May as well, with the stock gaining another 21.3% so far this month.

Despite the recent rebound, the stock still trades around 44% below its IPO price.