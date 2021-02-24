Glove stock valuations hit rock bottom after $5 billion rout

Top Glove Corp., the world’s biggest, slid 5.5% in a fifth day of losses Wednesday, taking its February loss to more than 20%, set to be the worst for any month since March 2008. The stock is trading at 6 times 12-month forward earnings, from a record high of 43 times in May. Supermax Corp., which surged 784% last year, is down 24% this month and trades at 4.8 times.

