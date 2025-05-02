GM Breweries declares record date for final dividend. Details here

Mint Market
Ujjval Jauhari
Updated2 May 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Dividend Stock 2025: GM Breweries declares record date

Dividend Stocks 2025: GM Breweries has declared the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend of F.Y.2024-2025. Details here

GM Breweries Final Dividend details

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 15, 2025 while had Considered and approved the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31,2025, they also had have proposed/ Dividend. The bard had recommended subject to approval of Members a dividend Rs.7,5/- per equity share of Rs.10 each, which translated into 75% dividend ratio considering the the dividend declared per share and the face value of the share

GM Breweries- Record date for Final Dividend details

On 2 May 2025, Friday, the GM Breweries has intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd (Bombay Stock Exchange), the Record date for the purpose of Final Dividend of F.Y . 2024-2025. As per the intimation the company has fixed Thursday, May 22,2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend of F.Y.2024-2025.

Record date implies that In order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders on the record day for the GM Breweries Final dividend payout, shareholders must purchase GM Breweries shares one day before the record date of Friday 22 May 2025 in accordance with the T+1 settlement method.

GM Breweries Share price movement

The small-cap stock , GM Breweries share price opened at 666.50 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, GM Breweries share price was slightly hgher as compared to the previous day's closing price of GM Breweries share price on Wednesday. with Thursday being the market Holiday. GM Breweries share price, nevertheless, gained further to hit intraday highs of 669.35

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 12:29 PM IST
