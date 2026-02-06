GMM Pfaudler Q3 Results: Company slips into loss on one-time labour charge, revenue up 10% YoY

GMM Pfaudler, which manufactures corrosion-resistant glass-lined equipment, released its financial performance for the December quarter today, reporting a net loss of ₹8 crore. It had reported a net profit of ₹41.48 crore in the same period last year.

The decline in net profit was largely due to one-time provisions, including a ₹12.7 crore provision related to the implementation of new labour codes at GMM Pfaudler India and a ₹43.6 crore provision for severance and retiral benefits linked to workforce reduction at its German subsidiary, Pfaudler GmbH, according to the company’s earnings filing.

Advertisement

On the top line, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹883.50 crore, a 10.23% improvement over ₹801.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. On the operating front, the company reported EBITDA of ₹105 crore, a marginal increase from ₹96 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

According to the company, order intake during the quarter improved 20% YoY to ₹961 crore, taking the total order backlog to ₹2,205 crore.

Commenting on the company’s Q3 FY26 results, Tarak Patel, Managing Director, said, “On a nine-month basis, we have achieved revenue growth of 8% and an EBITDA increase of 14%. Although the global business environment remains challenging, we have again recorded strong order intake this quarter and continue to build our backlog, which now stands at ₹2,205 crore, representing a 27% increase year-on-year. As part of our efforts to streamline our global manufacturing footprint, we have agreed to a workforce reduction at Pfaudler GmbH in Waghäusel, Germany, and we have accounted for this adjustment in our quarterly results.”

Advertisement

He further added, “Our diversification strategy is gaining momentum, with nearly 50% of our order intake now coming from non-traditional industries. This shift is not only enhancing our resilience but also positioning us well for the upcoming financial year.”

GMM Pfaudler share price trend The company shares are struggling to gain momentum in the Indian stock market, as they have been under severe stress since November 2022, falling to multi-year lows. In January, the shares slipped below the ₹1,000 level to reach their lowest level since April 2020 at ₹950 apiece.

From its record high of ₹2,304 apiece, the stock has corrected 57% and is currently trading at around ₹994 apiece. In terms of yearly performance, the stock ended 2025 down 7%, extending its annual decline to a second straight year.

Advertisement

Despite the sharp correction from its peaks, the stock has still delivered a 3,534% gain over the last 12 years. Between 2013 and 2021, the stock enjoyed a sustained bull phase, closing each of those years in the green and delivering a cumulative gain of nearly 5,800%.