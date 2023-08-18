GMM Pfaudler share price tanks 11% on reports of a block deal1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:39 AM IST
GMM Pfaudler shares drop 11% on block deal rumors but quickly recover, currently down 2.13% at ₹1,490.65.
GMM Pfaudler share price tanked 11% in morning today on reports of a block deal, but recovered soon after. GMM Pfaudler shares opened at an intraday low of ₹1,350 as compared to the previous close of ₹1,523. At the time of writing this copy, GMM Pfaudler share price was at ₹1,490.65, down ₹32.45, or 2.13%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started