Fri Aug 18 2023 10:38:18
GMM Pfaudler share price tanks 11% on reports of a block deal
GMM Pfaudler share price tanked 11% in morning today on reports of a block deal, but recovered soon after. GMM Pfaudler shares opened at an intraday low of 1,350 as compared to the previous close of 1,523. At the time of writing this copy, GMM Pfaudler share price was at 1,490.65, down 32.45, or 2.13%.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 10:39 AM IST
