GMM Pfaudler share price tanked 11% in morning today on reports of a block deal, but recovered soon after. GMM Pfaudler shares opened at an intraday low of ₹1,350 as compared to the previous close of ₹1,523. At the time of writing this copy, GMM Pfaudler share price was at ₹1,490.65, down ₹32.45, or 2.13%.