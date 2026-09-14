GMM Pfaudler share price target: Buy rating, 39% upside - Check rationale behind recommendation by InCred Equities

Stock to buy: Shares of GMM Pfaudler Limited have rallied nearly 70% in three months. Organisational restructuring, diversification, and strong EBITDA growth are likely to drive growth for the industrial equipment maker in the coming quarters, according to a report by InCred Equities, which sees a 39% upside in the stock.

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GMM Pfaudler has successfully diversified its product portfolio, rationalised footprint and even established a segment-wise operating model. The company has now chalked out a 2-year plan to improve EBITDA-to-PAT flow via debt refinancing, tax restructure optimisation and simplifying its entity structure.

GMM Pfaudler share price prediction The stock is likely to benefit from improved product mix and strong order pipeline, which includes projects from nuclear power, oil and gas, semiconductors, defense, water treatment, metals and minerals, etc. Improved execution-cycle and divisional intake improvement, transition to a single global organisation, stronger diversification narrative, and EBITDAM growth are among the key rationale behind InCred’s bullish outlook.

The brokerage also highlighted that GMM has experienced chemical and pharma downcycle, subdued growth, margin pressure and higher debt burden earlier. But the company’s improved strategy has changed the situation.

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“Over last 3 years, GMM has experienced a chemical and pharma downcycle, subdued growth, margin pressure, higher debt burden, tax leakage, FX fluctuations. Now, with portfolio diversification, OB growth, margins bottoming out, the worst seems to be behind, expecting a Revenue/EBITDA/PATAMI CAGR of 11%/19%/38%.”

GMM Pfaudler share price target InCred initiated ‘Buy’ rating for GMM Pfaudler stock with a target price of ₹1,829 per share. “We estimate GMM’s Revenue/EBITDA/Adj PATAMI to grow at an 11%/19%/38% CAGR till FY28F. We initiate BUY on GMM with a TP of INR 1,829 giving a 39% upside,” stated the brokerage in its report.

The non-traditional segment contributing to higher mix in OI (42% of FY26 OI vs 31% in FY24) showcases a strong and growing pipeline from newer industries like nuclear power, oil & gas, semiconductors, defense, water treatment and metals & minerals.

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GMM Pfaudler share price history The stock closed 0.77% lower at ₹1308.65 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹5,883.33 crore on Friday, September 11. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹1,352 per share on September 9, 2026. GMM Pfaudler stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹735.35 per share on June 11, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 7.05%.G

GMM Pfaudler share price history

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The company scrip has delivered close to 77% return in three months, and around 50% return in six months. It share price value has surged around 20.39% in 2026 so far.