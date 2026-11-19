Stock market news: Benchmark equity indices snapped their two-day winning streak on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 500 points amid profit-booking in consumer durables, metal and banking stocks. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by concerns over potential interest rate hikes and a weak trend across global markets.

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The Sensex declined 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 82,031.81. During the session, the index fell as much as 751.72 points, or 0.91%, to an intraday low of 81,780.47.

The Nifty 50 also ended lower, shedding 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to close at 25,227.95.

The decline came after both benchmark indices had advanced for a second consecutive session on Tuesday. The Sensex had gained 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 82,532.19, while the Nifty 50 rose 96.30 points, or 0.38%, to end at 25,387.40.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying GMR Airports at ₹105, with a stop-loss of ₹100 and a target price of ₹114. The trade has a suggested timeframe of two to three weeks.

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He has also recommended IIFL Finance at ₹664, with a stop-loss of ₹635 and a target of ₹720, with a similar investment horizon of two to three weeks.

Also Read | Metal stocks to buy! Axis Sec lists 2 conviction picks post Q2 results 2026

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities After failing to sustain above 25,500 levels on Tuesday, Nifty 50 shifted into a downward correction on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 159 points. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart within a high low range of 25,500-25,000 levels. Technically, this market action signals a broader range bound movement in the market at the highs after a massive rally.

The overall market setup remains positive, and the current downward correction could end soon before witnessing another leg of upside. Further weakness from here is likely to find 25,000-24,900 levels as good support base for a bounce back. However, a decisive breakout of 25,500 is likely to open renewed buying participation in the near term.

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Stocks to buy Buy GMR Airports at ₹ 105, Stoploss at ₹ 100, Target at ₹ 114. Timeframe 2-3 weeks The stock price was in a strong upside momentum over the last few weeks. We observe a bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms over the period as per daily timeframe chart. Currently, in an attempt of upside breakout of crucial resistance around ₹105-106 levels. Volume and RSI patterns indicate positive bias for the stock price ahead.

Buy IIFL Finance at ₹ 664, Stoploss at ₹ 635, Target at ₹ 720, Timeframe 2-3 weeks The downward correction of few sessions seems to be over, as the financial stock price has witnessed sustainable up move on Wednesday. Bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms has started to form on the daily chart and the stock price has formed new higher bottom recently. Volume pattern and RSI shows positive indication.

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Disclaimer: HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) is a SEBI Registered Research Analyst having registration no. INH000002475. This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.