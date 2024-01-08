GMR Airports Infrastructure share price jumps 4% to touch 52-week high on exemption from Monthly Annual Fee
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price surged over 4% to a 52-week high after Delhi International Airports Limited (DAIL) was exempted from paying the Monthly Annual Fee until February 2022.
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price jumped over 4% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's session in response to few news developments. According to an exchange filing, the company stated that Delhi International Airports Limited (DAIL), a step-down subsidiary, has been exempted from paying the Monthly Annual Fee (or MAF) for the period of March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2022, after the arbitral tribunal passed its decision on January 6.
