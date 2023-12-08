GMR Airports jumps around 14% to 52-week high of ₹70.22; here's why
Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, a listed subsidiary of the holding company GEPL (GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd), soared around 14 percent in Friday's trading session to their 52-week high of ₹70.22 apiece. This comes after 76 crore shares of the company, or 12.6 percent equity, changed hands in large trades.
