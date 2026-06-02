GMR Airports faces West Asia headwinds, but analysts see a growth runway

After a period marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and volatile fuel prices, GMR Airports is pinning its hopes on recovery in passenger traffic from the second half of FY27.
After a period marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and volatile fuel prices, GMR Airports is pinning its hopes on recovery in passenger traffic from the second half of FY27.
While recent disruptions have weighed on travel demand, the full impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to reflect in earnings and stock price. Despite that, analysts remain hopeful of the airport operator's medium-term prospects, citing tariff tailwinds, airport additions and improving cash flows.
While recent disruptions have weighed on travel demand, the full impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to reflect in earnings and stock price. Despite that, analysts remain hopeful of the airport operator's medium-term prospects, citing tariff tailwinds, airport additions and improving cash flows.
Earlier this year, the private airport operator was seen as a relatively defensive bets within the aviation ecosystem because of its steady annuity-like revenue streams.
However, the broader market correction has not spared the stock. Shares of GMR Airports have declined about 8% so far in 2026, reflecting growing investor caution over near-term traffic trends even as the company's long-term growth outlook remains intact. The stock is currently trading 1.2% higher at ₹98.2 apiece on the NSE.