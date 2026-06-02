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GMR Airports faces West Asia headwinds, but analysts see a growth runway

Dipti Sharma
1 min read2 Jun 2026, 01:12 PM IST
For GMR Airports, FY26 was eventful with one-off events limiting passenger growth Photograph by Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT
For GMR Airports, FY26 was eventful with one-off events limiting passenger growth Photograph by Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT
Summary

Analysts expect traffic recovery from the second half of FY27, commissioning of Bhogapuram airport in Q2FY27, and the addition of Nagpur airport could support medium-term growth, analyst said

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After a period marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and volatile fuel prices, GMR Airports is pinning its hopes on recovery in passenger traffic from the second half of FY27.

After a period marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and volatile fuel prices, GMR Airports is pinning its hopes on recovery in passenger traffic from the second half of FY27.

While recent disruptions have weighed on travel demand, the full impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to reflect in earnings and stock price. Despite that, analysts remain hopeful of the airport operator's medium-term prospects, citing tariff tailwinds, airport additions and improving cash flows.

While recent disruptions have weighed on travel demand, the full impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to reflect in earnings and stock price. Despite that, analysts remain hopeful of the airport operator's medium-term prospects, citing tariff tailwinds, airport additions and improving cash flows.

Earlier this year, the private airport operator was seen as a relatively defensive bets within the aviation ecosystem because of its steady annuity-like revenue streams.

However, the broader market correction has not spared the stock. Shares of GMR Airports have declined about 8% so far in 2026, reflecting growing investor caution over near-term traffic trends even as the company's long-term growth outlook remains intact. The stock is currently trading 1.2% higher at 98.2 apiece on the NSE.

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Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsGMR Airports faces West Asia headwinds, but analysts see a growth runway

GMR Airports faces West Asia headwinds, but analysts see a growth runway

Dipti Sharma
1 min read2 Jun 2026, 01:12 PM IST
For GMR Airports, FY26 was eventful with one-off events limiting passenger growth Photograph by Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT
For GMR Airports, FY26 was eventful with one-off events limiting passenger growth Photograph by Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT
Summary

Analysts expect traffic recovery from the second half of FY27, commissioning of Bhogapuram airport in Q2FY27, and the addition of Nagpur airport could support medium-term growth, analyst said

Gift this article

After a period marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and volatile fuel prices, GMR Airports is pinning its hopes on recovery in passenger traffic from the second half of FY27.

After a period marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and volatile fuel prices, GMR Airports is pinning its hopes on recovery in passenger traffic from the second half of FY27.

While recent disruptions have weighed on travel demand, the full impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to reflect in earnings and stock price. Despite that, analysts remain hopeful of the airport operator's medium-term prospects, citing tariff tailwinds, airport additions and improving cash flows.

While recent disruptions have weighed on travel demand, the full impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to reflect in earnings and stock price. Despite that, analysts remain hopeful of the airport operator's medium-term prospects, citing tariff tailwinds, airport additions and improving cash flows.

Earlier this year, the private airport operator was seen as a relatively defensive bets within the aviation ecosystem because of its steady annuity-like revenue streams.

However, the broader market correction has not spared the stock. Shares of GMR Airports have declined about 8% so far in 2026, reflecting growing investor caution over near-term traffic trends even as the company's long-term growth outlook remains intact. The stock is currently trading 1.2% higher at 98.2 apiece on the NSE.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGMR Airports faces West Asia headwinds, but analysts see a growth runway
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