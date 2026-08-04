GMR Airports to IRB Infra: 10 stocks saw promoters, mutual funds, and FPIs raise stake in Q1 FY27. Check list

A rare buying pattern emerged during the June 2026 quarter, with 10 companies witnessing promoters, mutual funds (MFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) simultaneously increasing their holdings, according to LiveMint Data Research desk.

The shareholding analysis is based on 3,523 companies.

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Nine of the 10 companies delivered positive returns during the June quarter, with the group generating a median return of 34.8%. Every company on the list also has a market capitalisation exceeding ₹2,000 crore, suggesting the buying interest was concentrated in relatively established businesses across sectors such as infrastructure, chemicals, FMCG, electricals, textiles and hospitality.

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While Sterlite Technologies gave the highest returns in the June quarter, surging over 238%, it was followed by United Foodbrands, soaring around 213%. Meanwhile, Cupid and Yasho Industries also gave multibagger returns, rallying 119% and 113%, respectively, in the June quarter. Moreover, Welspun Living, Eveready Industries, Zydus Wellness, and GMR Airports jumped between 25% and 37% each, and Deepak Nitrite added over 14%. However, the only stock in the red in Q1FY27 was IRB Infrastructure Developers, down 1%.

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Here's a look at the 10 companies - Among the 10 companies, GMR Airports saw the largest increase in promoter ownership. Promoter holding rose to 67.16% in the June quarter from 66.33% in the March quarter, an increase of 0.83 percentage points. During the same period, mutual fund ownership increased from 2.32% to 2.51% (+0.19 percentage points), while FPI holding climbed from 20.17% to 21.72% (+1.55 percentage points). GMR Airports is the largest company in the list with a market capitalisation of ₹1,18,366.12 crore.

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Sterlite Technologies witnessed one of the sharpest increases in institutional ownership. Promoter holding edged up to 44.51% from 44.44% (+0.07 percentage points), mutual fund ownership rose to 9.48% from 7.41% (+2.07 percentage points), while FPI holding jumped from 11.47% to 18.22%, marking the highest FPI increase in the group at 6.75 percentage points. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹29,980.82 crore.

At IRB Infrastructure Developers, promoter ownership increased marginally to 30.81% from 30.79% (+0.02 percentage points). Mutual fund holding rose from 4.61% to 4.72% (+0.11 percentage points), while FPIs increased their stake from 7.04% to 7.07% (+0.03 percentage points). The company has a market capitalisation of ₹25,895.23 crore.

Cupid also featured on the list as promoters increased their stake from 46.03% to 46.24% (+0.21 percentage points). Mutual fund ownership more than doubled from 0.15% to 0.33% (+0.18 percentage points), while FPI holding surged from 1.01% to 4.17%, translating into an increase of 3.16 percentage points. The company commands a market value of ₹25,528.38 crore.

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For Deepak Nitrite, promoter holding inched up from 49.33% to 49.34% (+0.01 percentage points). Mutual fund ownership increased from 11.01% to 11.45% (+0.44 percentage points), while FPIs marginally raised their holding from 6.19% to 6.24% (+0.05 percentage points). The company has a market capitalisation of ₹21,100.69 crore.

Among FMCG companies, Zydus Wellness saw promoter ownership rise from 69.63% to 69.64% (+0.01 percentage points). Mutual funds increased their stake from 18.43% to 18.73% (+0.30 percentage points), while FPI holding moved up from 3.17% to 3.32% (+0.15 percentage points). The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹18,292.65 crore.

Welspun Living also recorded a 0.12 percentage point increase in promoter ownership to 66.36%, while mutual fund holding increased from 4.84% to 5.26% (+0.42 percentage points) and FPI ownership rose from 4.99% to 5.21% (+0.22 percentage points). Its market capitalisation was ₹15,007.39 crore.

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In the chemicals space, Yasho Industries witnessed promoter holding rise from 67.91% to 67.94% (+0.03 percentage points). Mutual fund ownership increased from 0.50% to 0.58% (+0.08 percentage points), while FPIs raised their holding from 5.70% to 5.74% (+0.04 percentage points). The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,527.30 crore.

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Eveready Industries India recorded the second-largest increase in promoter holding among the group, with ownership rising from 43.20% to 43.60% (+0.40 percentage points). Mutual fund ownership increased from 2.65% to 2.67% (+0.02 percentage points), while FPIs raised their stake from 5.28% to 5.44% (+0.16 percentage points). The company's market value stood at ₹2,669.08 crore.

Rounding off the list was United Foodbrands Ltd., where promoter holding increased from 34.59% to 34.61% (+0.02 percentage points). Mutual funds increased their ownership from 10.94% to 12.94%, an increase of 2.00 percentage points, while FPIs raised their holding from 9.66% to 10.55% (+0.89 percentage points). The company has a market capitalisation of ₹2,517.95 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.