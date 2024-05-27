GMR Airports stock: Jefferies initiates coverage, sees 15% upside, EBITDA likely to triple in 5 years
Jefferies says that GMR Airports is transitioning from a utility model to a retail consumption focus, poised to benefit from robust air traffic growth, expanded travel retail opportunities, increased aero tariffs, and the potential of unlocking real estate value.
Brokerage firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, giving a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹100. The price target suggests a possible increase of 15% from the current levels.
