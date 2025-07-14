Rounding it up

It won’t be fair to expect a subsidiary to start contributing positively from day one. Initially, it may post losses and require direct or indirect financial support from its parent. But if a subsidiary persistently drags down the consolidated performance, it is better to cut losses and lose the dead weight. In fact, it may so happen that the dissociation is crucial for even the subsidiary’s survival. This is what we saw in the case of GMR Infra, where the demerger of its airports business was pivotal to pull in a strategic partner.