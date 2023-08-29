A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

RBL Bank, GMR Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun TV Network, Escorts Kubota, and Manappuram Finance are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Tuesday, August 29, for the second consecutive session supported by gains in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Tata Steel amid positive global cues.

Sensex ended with a gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,075.82. The Nifty50 moved up by 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,342.65. Mid and smallcaps, on the other hand, outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE midcap index rose 0.45 per cent while the smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.69 per cent.

