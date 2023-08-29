GMR Infra, 6 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for August 30: check full list1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.
A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
