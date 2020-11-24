GMR Infra falls 6% after tribunal orders payment of 1,005 cr to SEPCO

Considering and accepting mutual claims of both GKEL and SEPCO, the arbitration tribunal confirmed a net claim of ₹1,005 crore payable by GKEL to SEPCO. It may be noted that there is an existing provision of ₹1,092 crore approximately in GKEL books towards any such liability, which covers the entire amount of this award and such liability, if any, is non-recourse to GIL and will have no impact on GIL's profitability.