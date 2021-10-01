Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >GMR Infra share price hits new 52-week high. Experts list out these triggers

GMR Infra share price hits new 52-week high. Experts list out these triggers

GMR shares are rising due to two major reasons — GoI giving its approval for raising UDF from 1st April 2022 for both domestic and international flyers and buzz about GMR in mood of value unlocking its airport business.
2 min read . 11:41 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • FMR shares have given fresh breakout at 40 and it may go up to 50, believe experts

GMR Infrastructure share price today surged 6 per cent hitting its new 52-week high of 40.75 apiece. The infrastructure stock today opened lower by 0.05 per equity share but soon gained momentum and hit intraday high making new 52-week high of 40.75 per stock levels. According to stock market experts, this rise in GMR Infrastructure shares can be attributed to two major reasons — Government of India's (GoI's) approval to raise UDF (User Development Fee) from 1st April 2022 and news of GMR value unlocking plans in airport business. They said that the stock has given fresh breakout at 40 and it may go up to 50.

Speaking on the triggers favouring GMR share price rise; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "GMR shares are rising due to two major reasons — GoI giving its approval for raising UDF from 1st April 2022 for both domestic and international flyers and buzz about GMR in mood of value unlocking its airport business. Rise in UDF is working as short-term positive sentiment while DIIs and FIIs are getting attracted to its value unlocking plan in airport business for long-term."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Prifitmart securities said that from 1st April 2022, domestic flyers will have to pay 480 instead of existing 281 whereas international flyers will be paying 700 instead of 393. So, it is going to raise GMR's airport revenue from next fiscal. He said that long-term investors like DIIs and FIIs are also looking at GMR shares as there is buzz about GMR Infrastructure planning to go for value unlocking of its airport business in near future. If that happens, then it will be a big long-term trigger for the stock.

Advising investors to buy GMR shares at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "GMR shares have given fresh breakout today at 40. It may soon go up to 50 per share levels. One can buy GMR Infra shares at current market price for immediate target of 45 to 50 maintaining stop loss at 36 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

