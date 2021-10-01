GMR Infra share price hits new 52-week high. Experts list out these triggers

Avinash Gorakshkar of Prifitmart securities said that from 1st April 2022, domestic flyers will have to pay ₹480 instead of existing ₹281 whereas international flyers will be paying ₹700 instead of ₹393. So, it is going to raise GMR's airport revenue from next fiscal. He said that long-term investors like DIIs and FIIs are also looking at GMR shares as there is buzz about GMR Infrastructure planning to go for value unlocking of its airport business in near future. If that happens, then it will be a big long-term trigger for the stock.

