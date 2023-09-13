GMR Power and Urban Infra share price jumps 10% on ₹2,470 crore smart metering project in Uttar Pradesh1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
GMR Power and Urban Infra's share price surged 10% after receiving a smart metering project worth ₹2,470 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited share price jumped nearly 10% on Wednesday's trading session after receiving a Letter of Award (LOA) for a smart metering project worth ₹2,470 crore in Uttar Pradesh. GMR Power and Urban Infra share price opened at intraday's low of ₹34.01 apiece on BSE. At 10:16 IST, GMR Power and Urban Infra share was up 8.06% at ₹35.95 per share.
