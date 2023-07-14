GMR Power shares spike 20% on government order for 75 lakh smart meters1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
GMR Power and Urban Infra's share price rose 20% after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered 75 lakh smart meters to be installed by its subsidiary, GMR Smart Electricity Distribution. The project will span over 10 years.
GMR Power and Urban Infra share price jumped 20% on Friday's trading session on news that Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 75 lakh smart metres to be installed by its stepdown subsidiary, GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Limited (GSEDPL). GMR Power share price opened at intraday high of ₹24.14 apiece on BSE.
