Nifty October series outlook: 4 stocks where investors can park their money; do you own?
GNFC, Glenmark, Asian Paints, and NTPC are the top picks for the October series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.
The domestic market witnessed volatility in September as concerns over higher interest rates, foreign capital outflow and global economic slowdown weighed on sentiment. However, the Nifty 50 ended the month with a gain of 2 per cent while the Sensex rose 1.5 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index also rose about a per cent. The BSE Midcap index, on the other hand, jumped 3.7 per cent in September.
